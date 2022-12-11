Tecno Phantom X2 vs Tecno Phantom X2 Pro: Check specifications, price in India, and other details

Tecno has recently launched its flagship smartphone series christened as the Tecno Phantom X2 5G and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. The flagship smartphones feature a premium design and squarish camera module consisting of a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The shape, colour and texture that Tecno has picked up for the phone make them look distinctive. The smartphone can be termed as the successor of Tecno Phantom X which arrived in India last year and is available for Rs 25,999.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G vs Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Specs, Features

Tecno Phantom X2 5G comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved flexible AMOLED display, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a triple rear camera of 64MP+13MP+2MP, a 32MP front camera, and 5,160 mAh battery. The device comes with 13GB of RAM (8GB of installed RAM + 5GB virtual RAM) and 256GB non-expandable display.

On the other hand, Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G comes with the same 6.8-inch FHD+ curved flexible AMOLED display, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a triple rear camera of 50MP+50MP+13MP, a 32MP front camera, and 5,160 mAh battery. The device comes with 17GB RAM (12GB+5GB virtual RAM) and 256GB non-expandable display. Both smartphones run Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 and support 45W quick charging.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G vs Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Price

Phantom X2 5G is priced at 2699 SAR (Rs 59,120 approx), while the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G costs 3499 SAR (Rs 76,688 approx). As far as the colour of the smartphones is concerned, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G will be available in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colour variants. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G will come in two colours- Mars Orange and Stardust Grey.