Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2797878https://zeenews.india.com/technology/tecno-pop-9-5g-launched-in-india-with-android-14-under-rs-10000-check-specs-price-2797878.html
NewsTechnology
TECNO

TECNO Pop 9 5G Launched In India With Android 14 Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs, Price

TECNO Pop 9 5G India Launch: The handset is the first 5G phone in the segment with NFC support and runs Android 14 with HiOS 14. It is offered in 4GB+64GB and the 4GB+128GB model.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TECNO Pop 9 5G Launched In India With Android 14 Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs, Price TECNO (Official Website)

TECNO Pop 9 5G India Launch: TECNO has launched the TECNO Pop 9 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The newly-launched smartphone is the successor to the Tecno Pop 8, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year.  

It is offered in Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky and Midnight Shadow colour options with two additional back panel skins in the box. The company says that it will offer over 4 years of lag-free performance. 

The handset is the first 5G phone in the segment with NFC support and runs Android 14 with HiOS 14. It is offered in 4GB+64GB and the 4GB + 128GB model. 

Tecno Pop 9 5G Price And Bank Offer 

The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 9,999. The phone is now available for pre-order from Amazon.in and will go on sale starting from October 7. 

There is a Rs 1000 bank offer, the effective starting price of the phone is Rs. 8,499.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Pre-Booking

According to the e-commerce platform, the customers can pre-book the handset with a token amount of Rs 499, which will be credited back as Amazon Pay Balance at the time of purchase. 

It will be available for purchase in early October, according to the company.   

Tecno Pop 9 5G Specifications: 

The smartphone features an unspecified LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. 

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.  

On the optics front, the smartphone carries a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 8-megapixel shooter at the front. 

The handset features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. It carries has an infrared (IR) transmitter and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict