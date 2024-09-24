TECNO Pop 9 5G Launched In India With Android 14 Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs, Price

TECNO Pop 9 5G India Launch: TECNO has launched the TECNO Pop 9 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The newly-launched smartphone is the successor to the Tecno Pop 8, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year.

It is offered in Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky and Midnight Shadow colour options with two additional back panel skins in the box. The company says that it will offer over 4 years of lag-free performance.

The handset is the first 5G phone in the segment with NFC support and runs Android 14 with HiOS 14. It is offered in 4GB+64GB and the 4GB + 128GB model.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Price And Bank Offer

The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 9,999. The phone is now available for pre-order from Amazon.in and will go on sale starting from October 7.

There is a Rs 1000 bank offer, the effective starting price of the phone is Rs. 8,499.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Pre-Booking

According to the e-commerce platform, the customers can pre-book the handset with a token amount of Rs 499, which will be credited back as Amazon Pay Balance at the time of purchase.

It will be available for purchase in early October, according to the company.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features an unspecified LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

On the optics front, the smartphone carries a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 8-megapixel shooter at the front.

The handset features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. It carries has an infrared (IR) transmitter and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.