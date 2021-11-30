Telecom biggies Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and others hike prepaid tariff --Check complete tariff chart

New Delhi: Telecom biggies Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and others hike their prepaid tariff last week by around 20 per cent each. Vodafone Idea and Airtel's revised tariffs came into effect last Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Bharti Airtel has announced revised mobile tariffs for the customers effective from 26 November 2021. The Basic Airtel prepaid plan now starts from Rs 99. With a validity of 28 days, the plan offers 50 percent more talk time, 200 MB data.

Here is the full tariff list of Bharti Airtel

Vodafone Idea too announced tariff hikes for various prepaid offerings. Vodafone Idea has announced that the new tariffs will come into effect from 25 November 2021.

The Basic Vodafone Idea prepaid plan now starts from Rs 99, just like Airtel. With a validity of 28 days, the plan offers 99 worth talk time, 200 MB data plus 1 paise per second voice tariff.

Here is the full tariff list of Vodafone Idea

After Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, telecom major Reliance Jio said it would raise tariffs for its prepaid users by around 20 per cent. The revised tariffs will come into effect from December 1, the telecom major said. The announcement by Reliance Jio comes few days after Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced a hike in their respective prepaid tariffs. Jio's new unlimited plans will go-live on 1st December 2021 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.

Meanwhile, according to data released by telecom regulator TRAI on Monday Bharti Airtel added 2.74 lakh mobile subscribers in September and Vodafone Idea lost 10.77 lakh subscribers during the month.

The subscriber base of Airtel stood at 35.44 crore in September as against 35.41 crore users in August. The net additions for the telco came in at 2.74 lakh users, the monthly subscriber data compiled by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Troubled Vodafone Idea lost 10.77 lakh subscribers during the month under review and its subscriber base shrank to 26.99 crore as on September 2021.

As on September 30, 2021, the private access service providers held 89.99 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.01 per cent.

The wireless tele-density in India decreased from 86.78 per cent at the end of August 2021 to 85.20 per cent at the end of September 2021. Wireless subscription in urban areas decreased to 637.89 million (or 63.78 crore) at the end of September 2021 and that in rural areas fell to 528.13 million (52.81 crore) during the same period.

With PTI Inputs

