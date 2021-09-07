Telegram pokes fun at WhatsApp’s feature, compares it with 'Jumanji'

Telegram and WhatsApp, the most widely used messaging apps are at loggerheads again as the former is seen to be mocking the latter on social media. WhatsApp has announced a new chat transfer feature, to which Telegram took a jibe on Twitter comparing it with a movie-based Jumanji GIF. Telegram has already got this feature for its users.

Recently, WhatsApp added support with which one can easily transfer chats from an iOS device to an Android device. As and when WhatsApp tweeted about the new feature to transfer chats, Telegram responded in a tweet with a Jumanji GIF that said “What year is it?” The tweet garnered more than 12,400 likes and 520 replies.

Poking fun at WhatsApp, Telegram meant that it launched this feature way back in 2013. But it is important to note that Telegram is a cloud-based messaging service and WhatsApp stores chats on your smartphone. Picture this, Telegram has access to all your messages which means they can serve those chats to all the other devices where you are signed in. Meanwhile, WhatsApp comes with end-to-end encrypted chats which means the messages are deleted from the WhatsApp servers.

This is not the first time Telegram and WhatsApp is fighting over some of their features as earlier Telegram has openly mocked WhatsApp on social media.\

