Telegram To Share Your IP Addresses, Phone Numbers With Authorities If...

New Delhi: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has shared in his post that the messaging app will share IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities in response to valid legal requests.

"To further deter criminals from abusing Telegram Search, we have updated our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, ensuring they are consistent across the world. We’ve made it clear that the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate our rules can be disclosed to relevant authorities in response to valid legal requests," Durov posted.

He said the problematic content the company identified in Search is no longer accessible, asking users to report any suspicious elements on Telegram Search.

"Over the last few weeks, a dedicated team of moderators, leveraging AI, has made Telegram Search much safer. All the problematic content we identified in Search is no longer accessible. If you still manage to find something unsafe or illegal in Telegram Search, please report it to us via @SearchReport."

"Search on Telegram is more powerful than in other messaging apps because it allows users to find public channels and bots. Unfortunately, this feature has been abused by people who violated our Terms of Service to sell illegal goods," he added.

Durov said that these measures should discourage criminals on Telegram Search which is meant for finding friends and discovering news and not to use it for promoting illegal goods.

"We won't let bad actors jeopardize the integrity of our platform for almost a billion users," he wrote.