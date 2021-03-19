हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telegram unveils a new feature: Voice Chat 2.0, recorded chats, Android swipe gestures and more

Telegram channel administrators will also be given an opportunity to launch a Voice Chat for channel subscribers. Apart from that, Telegram has also come up with a feature that helps users to record audio from voice chats to save talks and publish them for followers who missed the live event. 

Telegram unveils a new feature: Voice Chat 2.0, recorded chats, Android swipe gestures and more

In order to give a tough competition to Clubhouse, Telegram has unveiled a new Voice Chats feature, where users can do unlimited Voice Chats and can also remove the limit on participants.
The company has further introduced the Raised Hands and Join Hands feature on its platform.

According to the blog posted by the company, Telegram is launching Voice Chats 2.0, upgrading its existing Voice Chats feature to enable more connections, to more people, in almost any Telegram channel.

Telegram channel administrators will also be given an opportunity to launch a Voice Chat for channel subscribers. Apart from that, Telegram has also come up with a feature that helps users to record audio from voice chats to save talks and publish them for followers who missed the live event. 

After the admins have finished recording, the audio file can be instantly found in users’ Saved Messages and it marks the chats that are being recorded with a red light.

When entering a voice chat in a channel, users have the option to join with their personal account or appear as one of their channels. Celebrities and public figures can use this to avoid drawing too much attention to their personal accounts.

