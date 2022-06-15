New Delhi: South Korean consumer technology giant LG Electronics has announced the launch of its rollable televisions, the Rollable OLED TV and the LG Signature OLED R, in India. The television will retail at select stores in the country. For instance, the OLED R TV will retail at Croma Store in Mumbai. The company is expected to sell the television at more outlets across the country in the coming days. The high price of Rollable OLED TV and the LG Signature OLED R, however, could make it unaffordable for customers planning to upgrade their televisions. For instance, the price of the Signature OLED R TV is Rs 75,00,000.

Hak Hyun Kim, the Director of Home Entertainment at LG Electronics India, said, “This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be, this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market.” (ALSO READ: UP RERA to use CPC provisions to implement orders, confer power on adjudicating officers)

LG Signature OLED R TV Specs

LG Signature OLED R TV comes with a 65-inch flexible OLED display. The television uses self-lighting pixel technology, with the display featuring individual dimming control. The televisions are powered by the LG’s new α9 Gen 4 AI processor. For an impressive sound, the television comes with Dolby Atmos Spatial sound. (ALSO READ: UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat, flour for 4 months)

According to the company, the LG OLED R TV comes with Dolby Vision IQ. It also features the Self Lighting Pixel technology. For an impressive gaming experience, the television offers support for 4K 120fps and G-Sync.

According to LG, the television isn’t just an exceptional feat of engineering and user-centric design, the TV is a work of art that will enhance any space and complement the lifestyle of the uber-rich.