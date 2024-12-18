World's Richest Man: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has scripted history and become the world's richest man with a net worth of $500 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This historic milestone underscores Musk’s influence across various sectors, including electric vehicles, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and social media. Earlier, Elon Musk's net worth had reached $400 billion on Dec 11 reportedly, making him the first to surpass that milestone.

Elon Musk serves as the CEO of Tesla, the world's leading electric vehicle and solar battery manufacturer. He also leads SpaceX, a rocket company partnered with NASA for space station resupply missions and owns X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. Beyond these, Musk oversees ventures such as Neuralink, xAI, and The Boring Company.

Adding further, Elon Musk, who has expressed plans to retire on Mars, became a member of Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge in April 2012.

World's Richest Man: Tesla

Tesla, a global pioneer in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy, serves as Elon Musk's primary source of wealth. With a 13% ownership stake, Tesla represents Musk's largest financial asset reportedly. In July 2020, Tesla emerged as the world's most valuable carmaker, propelling Musk to become the richest person globally by January 2021. Later that year, in October, Musk announced Tesla's headquarters relocation from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.

World's Richest Man: SpaceX

Elon Musk's private aerospace company, SpaceX, is a vital contributor to his wealth and visionary pursuits. He holds a 42 per cent stake in the company through a trust, maintaining dominant control over its operations reportedly. By December 2024, SpaceX reached a valuation of $350 billion, establishing itself as a cornerstone of Musk's financial portfolio.

World's Richest Man: X (formerly Twitter)

In 2022, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion and rebranded it as X in April 2023. He retains a 79 per cent ownership stake in X Corp. However, as of Fidelity’s October 2024 filing, its valuation has dropped by 72 per cent, as per reports.