Tesla CEO Musk meets Pope Francis with teenage children

Tesla CEO Elon Musk used the social media platform to announce he had met with Pope Francis. 

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
  • The Vatican didn't announce the audience or provide any information about what was discussed.
  • Musk's tweet followed one of a street scene in Venice.

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose USD 44 billion bid to buy Twitter remains in limbo, used the social media platform to announce he had met with Pope Francis. “Honoured to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk tweeted Friday afternoon, alongside a photo showing him, Francis and four of Musk's teenage children.

The Vatican didn't announce the audience or provide any information about what was discussed. Musk's tweet followed one of a street scene in Venice, suggesting he might have had other stops on his tour. (ALSO READ: Boss gets offended over employee's 'Hey' on WhatsApp, calls it unprofessional, netizens react) 

Francis frequently meets with high-profile figures in strictly private audiences that are held in a reception room of the Vatican hotel where he lives. A common talking point he uses when meeting with corporate CEOs is to appeal for them to use wealth and technology to help the poorest while caring for God's creation. (ALSO READ: PNB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits from July 4)

On June 21, Twitter's board recommended shareholders approve Musk's proposed purchase, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that the sale will actually happen. 

