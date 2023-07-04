'Thank Goodness They’re So Sanely Run': Elon Musk Takes Swipe At Instagram's Twitter Rival 'Threads', Set To Be Launched On Thursday

New Delhi: In an exciting announcement made on social media, it has been confirmed that 'Threads,' Meta's answer to Twitter, is set to make its debut in the United States this Thursday. As the anticipation builds, many are eager to see how this new social media app will fare against its established counterpart run now by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

'Threads' aims to revolutionize the social media landscape and position itself as a strong contender in the market. With Meta's backing and resources, the app has garnered significant attention and is expected to bring fresh features and a unique user experience in the bucket.

According to an executive at Meta, the overarching goal is to create a "sanely run" social media site. This statement resonates with those who have grown weary of the controversies and challenges often associated with existing platforms. By prioritizing responsible content management and user engagement, 'Threads' seeks to establish a space that is both informative and respectful.

cre Trending Stories

Elon Musk Takes Swipe

Elon Musk has taken a swipe in the launch date confirmation of ‘Threads’ on Thursday, stating, “thank’s goodness, they are so sanely run”. He might be referring to Meta’s past controversies and penchant for personal data collection of users.

Thank goodness they’re so sanely run — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2023

Users, Influencers, And Industry Experts Are Excited

The confirmation of the release date has triggered excitement among users, influencers, and industry experts alike. Many are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to explore 'Threads' and determine if it lives up to the expectations set by its ambitious claims. As the launch draws near, curiosity continues to grow regarding the app's key features, design aesthetics, and potential impact on the social media landscape.

As Thursday approaches, users and observers are counting down the hours, eager to experience 'Threads' firsthand and witness the dawn of a new era in social media. With its promise of a "sanely run" environment, this app might just be the answer to the calls for a more responsible and engaging online space.