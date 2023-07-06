Gboard Calculator On iPhone Will Simplify Daily Calculations: How It Works

Developed by Google, Gboard, which is a default keyboard launched initially for Android devices, is now available in iOS for both iPhone and iPad users, following which it is now largely available for both Android and iOS platforms. While the basic features including text predictions, auto-corrections, gesture typing, voice typing, and customisation options remain the same for both systems, there are a few notable differences between the two versions. Among these, the Gboard app for iOS platforms will now help users to do calculations for you, a feature that is still not available for Android users.

The iOS version of Gboard comes with a built-in calculator feature that allows users to carry out basic mathematical calculations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division without having to switch to a separate calculator app.

How does the Gboard calculator work on iOS?

The built-in calculator that comes with the iOS version of Gboard aims to simplify basic calculations for users. To use the feature on iOS platforms, users will first need to install the latest version of the app on their Apple devices.

After downloading, the keyboard needs to be activated following which they can access it on any application or on the home screen. To begin with the calculations, users need to start typing the numbers along with the relevant mathematical symbols to generate the required results.

For example, to add 11 and 22, you will need to type 11+22 on your Gboard keyboard. The result will be automatically displayed above the keyboard, right where word predictions are usually shown.

To enter the answer in the text field, you can tap on the result.

On the other hand, iOS users can also choose to not download Gboard for their devices. The application can be deleted by going to the settings option.

Gboard calculator for Android

While the feature is currently available for iOS users, it is yet to be launched for Android users. The company is also yet to issue any official information about the same. While users can always opt for their specific calculators on their mobile devices, the Gboard keyboard will prove to be a convenient tool for quick calculations.