The Student's Guide To Efficiency: 10 Productivity Apps For Time Management

Apps can be valuable tools to enhance your productivity. Generation Z, in particular, spends a significant amount of time, often the majority of it, on smartphones. Therefore, it's even more beneficial to turn your smartphone into a useful tool to help you stay organized.

Sep 24, 2023
New Delhi: Student life can indeed become quite chaotic if you don't organize your daily activities effectively. It's easy to lose track of time and not realize where your day went. Hence, it's crucial to enhance productivity and make progress towards your goals by managing your time, tasks, and actions efficiently.

Here is a list of 10 productivity apps that students must know:

Notion is a powerful all-in-one productivity app that can be used for everything from note-taking to project management. It has a customizable interface and offers a variety of features, including to-do lists, calendars, wikis, and databases.

Evernote is another popular note-taking app that allows you to create and organize notes, to-do lists, and web clippings. It also offers features such as search, tagging, and sharing.

Google Calendar is a great way to keep track of your classes, assignments, and other events. It allows you to set reminders and sync your calendar across all of your devices.

Todoist is a to-do list app that helps you stay organized and on track. It allows you to create and manage tasks, set due dates, and receive reminders.

Forest is a time management app that helps you stay focused on your work by blocking distracting apps and websites. You plant a virtual tree for every period of time that you stay focused, and the tree dies if you leave the app.

Tide is a productivity timer that uses white noise and other nature sounds to help you focus and relax. It also offers features such as time tracking and task management.

Grammarly is a grammar and spell checker that can be used as a browser extension or a standalone app. It helps you catch errors in your writing and improve your grammar and style.

Quizlet is a flashcard app that can be used to study for exams and learn new concepts. It allows you to create your own flashcards or use pre-made sets from other users.

Any.do is a to-do list and task management app that offers a variety of features, including recurring tasks, subtasks, and deadlines. It also allows you to create and share lists with others.

Cold Turkey is a time management app that allows you to block websites and apps for a specified period of time. This can be helpful for students who need to focus on their studies and avoid distractions.

