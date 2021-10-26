The Top Intel-powered Laptops to Boost Your Productivity

As the world increasingly shifts to a hybrid working environment, it has become critical for us to find the best ways to get our important tasks done more efficiently and smartly. So, a reliable and high-performance laptop is a must in today’s world, whether you are a professional or someone who wants to up the productivity level from almost anywhere. With an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ powered laptop, you can experience up to 32% faster productivity1 so you can accelerate your tasks and meet any deadline.

The festive season is here and this is the ideal time to own a new laptop with the latest features and best offers from leading online & offline stores. But, with a wide range of devices to choose from it can become really tough and challenging to pick the right laptop that meets your productivity needs.

To make it easy and seamless for you to choose the best laptop that fit your requirement, we have curated the top picks that you can get your hands on right now. What’s more, these laptops e are available on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital with exciting deals – ranging from great prices, exciting cashback offers and amazing discounts to free accessories and extended warranties.

Here are the top 10 laptops that can help you enhance your productivity and make you work smarter

Dell Vostro 3400: You can experience uninterrupted productivity with this laptop that’s equipped with boundary-breaking performance Intel Core i5 processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. The Vostro 3400 can keep you connected to what matters most with an array of ports. An optional backlit keyboard means that you can keep working no matter what the lighting conditions are. This laptop is the perfect tool that empowers you to be more productive. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i: Ideapad Slim 3 is crafted to meet your Work-from-Home or Life-from-Home needs. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, this laptop can truly help you get through real situations faster, smarter and better. At 19.9mm and just 1.41kg the Ideapad Slim 3 is the thinnest in its category and it's light enough to carry everywhere Acer Travelmate P4: Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, get mobility and performance within this highly compact, ultra-light 14-inch business-grade laptop. Coming with a semi-metal, versatile design, the Travelmate P4 provides built-to-last durability, security, connectivity, and a highly refined user experience to help you explore your passions.. HP 14s-: Built to keep you productive from anywhere, the HP 14" diagonal laptop features reliable, fast performance powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and an expansive display – so that you can “write it, perform it, design it” from anywhere. Long-lasting battery life and HP Fast Charge technology let you work, watch, and stay connected all day. ASUS ZenBook 14: The lightweight ASUS ZenBook 14 combines superb performance and effortless portability with timeless good looks, making it the perfect choice to get things done. Weighing as little as 1.29 kg1, ASUS ZenBook 14 includes the revolutionary ASUS ScreenPad2 for enhanced productivity and is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. LG Gram 16: If you are looking for a premium experience to go with your productivity needs, the LG Gram laptop is what you need. It is a new class of laptop and engineered to increase your productivity with Intel® Evo™ featuring 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 16:10 professional display, and a productivity-enhancing design, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body, so that you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere. HP ENVY x360: This convertible PC gives you the power to bring your creations to life. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a long battery life, and ample PCIe SSD storage, you get performance to meet your creative needs. You also get true-to-life, vibrant visuals with Intel Iris Xe graphics that provides a whole new viewing experience and high-definition, micro-edge display. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14: The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 2-in-1 laptop is a personal device created to enhance your productivity, creativity, and entertainment experience. This device features 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for boundary-breaking performance, a NanoEdge Display with a 93% screen-to-body ratio for distraction-free visuals, Intel Iris Xe graphics for smooth visuals, and a 4096 Pressure-level Active Stylus to bring your imaginations to life. Dell XPS 9305: If you are looking for a precision-crafted laptop with premium materials, featuring stunning displays and the performance you demand, the XPS 9305 is the ideal choice for you. Powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, this laptop brings amazing performance, portability, connectivity, and interactivity for great productivity. Acer Swift 5: Designed on the Intel® Evo™ platform for an exceptional experience anywhere, the Swift 5 provides boundary-breaking performance and responsiveness, a premium visual experience, and a battery designed to last and charge fast. You can maximize every task powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, wireless and wired connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).

Boost your productivity like never by choosing one of these productivity-enhancing devices. Take this opportunity to own a productivity-enhancing laptop this festive season.

1As measured by Microsoft Office 365 workflow on 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 Processor vs. a 2-year-old laptop. Learn more at intel.com/11thgenmobile. Results may vary. Intel technologies may require enabled hardware, software or service activation.

(Brand Desk Content)