5G ADOPTATION

These 13 cities to get 5G internet first; Check is your CITY in the list?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G services in select cities at the IMC 2022 conference. 

Oct 01, 2022
  • 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits
  • Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata are among 13 cities to get the high-speed connectivity
  • Telecom service providers to provide 5G services across India by March 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the 5G services in India and with that the telecom service providers have also said that they will cover the whole country using their 5G networks by March 2024. The launch of 5G has ushered in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

At first, 13 countries will get the 5G services and these are - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar. Airtel today launched its 5G services in eight cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bengaluru. Airtel will roll out 5G services in several cities across the country by March 2023 and across India by March 2024.

Other telecom service providers are expected to launch their 5G services soon.

The Prime Minister launched 5G services in select cities during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference. "5G marks the dawn of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities," he said. PM Modi said that while the nation was dependent on foreign countries for technology for 2G, 3G and 4G telecom services, India has created history with 5G.

The Prime Minister said his government's vision for 'Digital India' was founded on four pillars -- the cost of devices, digital connectivity, data cost and digital-first approach.

