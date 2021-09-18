हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cryptocurrency

THESE 5 cryptos surged up to 500% in 24 hours: Check details here

Due to Musk’s tweet, Dogecoin jumped to 9th position on CoinMarketCap with a price of $0.2442. Similarly, SHIBA INU jumped 21 per cent.

THESE 5 cryptos surged up to 500% in 24 hours: Check details here

The global cryptocurrency market has seen a huge surge recently. The data by CoinMarketCap showed that the global crypto market stood at $2.18 trillion with a rise of 0.84 percent as compared to last day.  In terms of volume, the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours stood at $99.11 billion.

Last week, Dogecoin and SHIBA INU, the two cryptocurrencies that saw a massive surge due to a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He tweeted on his puppy and that as usual increased the valuations of cryptos.

Check out the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers: 

1) Gravitoken - $0.00114 – 499.25 per cent change over the last 24 hours
2) Around Network - $990.82 – 350.14 per cent change over the last 24 hours
3) Biconomy Exchange Token - $0.00003486 – 276.14 per cent change over the last 24 hour
4) Greenex - $0.03983 – 274.86 per cent change over the last 24 hours
5) Bridge Oracle - $0.0008047 – 186.49 per cent change over the last 24 hours

Tags:
CryptocurrencyDogecoinSHIBA INUElon Musk
