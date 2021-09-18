THESE 5 cryptos surged up to 500% in 24 hours: Check details here

The global cryptocurrency market has seen a huge surge recently. The data by CoinMarketCap showed that the global crypto market stood at $2.18 trillion with a rise of 0.84 percent as compared to last day. In terms of volume, the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours stood at $99.11 billion.

Last week, Dogecoin and SHIBA INU, the two cryptocurrencies that saw a massive surge due to a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He tweeted on his puppy and that as usual increased the valuations of cryptos.

Due to Musk’s tweet, Dogecoin jumped to 9th position on CoinMarketCap with a price of $0.2442. Similarly, SHIBA INU jumped 21 per cent.

Check out the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers:

1) Gravitoken - $0.00114 – 499.25 per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) Around Network - $990.82 – 350.14 per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) Biconomy Exchange Token - $0.00003486 – 276.14 per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) Greenex - $0.03983 – 274.86 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) Bridge Oracle - $0.0008047 – 186.49 per cent change over the last 24 hours

