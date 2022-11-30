THESE Samsung devices to get Android 13 update in India: Check full list, step-by-step guide to download the update here
According to Sammobile, "the company has no intention of slowing down and it is expecting to finish the deployment for all eligible devices by 2023." The majority of the Korean company's smartphones and tablets now have the most recent software.
New Delhi: This year, Samsung was the fastest firm to update Android 13; interestingly, it has aspirations to be even faster in the following year. To complete all rollouts before the end of the year, it is striving to distribute the new One UI 5 skin, which is based on Android 13, to all of the devices intended to receive it. That is a really difficult task, but if things continue this way, the Korean corporation will almost surely succeed. One UI 5 and Android 13 are now available on two additional smartphones.
Android 13 for Samsung’s beastly 2021 Galaxy A smartphone goes international: https://t.co/LHhaSnBCo7 SamMobile (SamMobiles) November 30, 2022
A list of smartphones and tablets now have the most recent software:
Galaxy A71
Galaxy A33 5G
Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy S22 series
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy S21 series
Galaxy S20 series
Galaxy A53 5G
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Galaxy Tab S8 series
Galaxy Z Fold 4
Galaxy Z Fold 3
Galaxy A73 5G
Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Galaxy M52 5G
Galaxy A52
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy M32 5G
Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy A52s 5G
Galaxy S20 FE
Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Tab S7
Galaxy F62
How to download the Android 13 update:
- Got to the settings option.
- Click on the software update option.
- Click on the download and install option.
