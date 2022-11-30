topStoriesenglish
THESE Samsung devices to get Android 13 update in India: Check full list, step-by-step guide to download the update here

According to Sammobile, "the company has no intention of slowing down and it is expecting to finish the deployment for all eligible devices by 2023." The majority of the Korean company's smartphones and tablets now have the most recent software.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

THESE Samsung devices to get Android 13 update in India: Check full list, step-by-step guide to download the update here

New Delhi: This year, Samsung was the fastest firm to update Android 13; interestingly, it has aspirations to be even faster in the following year. To complete all rollouts before the end of the year, it is striving to distribute the new One UI 5 skin, which is based on Android 13, to all of the devices intended to receive it. That is a really difficult task, but if things continue this way, the Korean corporation will almost surely succeed. One UI 5 and Android 13 are now available on two additional smartphones.

According to Sammobile, "the company has no intention of slowing down and it is expecting to finish the deployment for all eligible devices by 2023." The majority of the Korean company's smartphones and tablets now have the most recent software.

A list of smartphones and tablets now have the most recent software:

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy A52

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy F62

How to download the Android 13 update:

- Got to the settings option.

- Click on the software update option.

- Click on the download and install option.

