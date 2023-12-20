THIS AI Job Offers Chance To Earn Rs 2.5 Crore: Check Details

New Delhi: In the continous-evolving world of technology, a new profession is gaining attention – the "AI prompt engineer." This role, focused on extracting the best answers from generative AI tools, is now considered one of the most sought-after jobs, according to a ZDNet report.

The report highlights that AI prompt engineers can earn a substantial income, ranging from $175,000 to over $300,000 per year. This translates to approximately 1.4 crore to 2.5 crore in Indian rupees. (Also Read: LIC Saral Pension Plan: Invest Once, Reap Rs 58,950 Every Year For A Lifetime)

However, while the job may seem straightforward at first, it demands a diverse skill set, combining programming, problem-solving, AI expertise, and even artistic abilities. This complexity is driving a high demand for individuals with these skills. (Also Read: Cleaning For A Fortune: Meet Millionaire Maid Who Turned Filthy Houses Into Social Media Gold)

The increasing demand for AI prompt engineers has posed a challenge for companies trying to fill these roles. Greg Beltzer, head of technology at RBC Wealth Management, notes that recruiting for this position is a daunting task.

He states, "A good prompt engineer is more expensive than a data scientist today." Additionally, finding candidates with substantial experience is a significant hurdle. Beltzer adds, "It's outrageously difficult trying to find somebody who has experience. You're not going to find someone who has more than five years of experience. At the most, you might get two or three years, but it's hard to find."

This situation emphasizes the need for individuals to enhance their skills to stay relevant in the rapidly changing AI landscape. As generative AI becomes more integral to applications and technology companies, the demand for roles like AI prompt engineers is expected to grow.

Interestingly, this trend unfolds amid concerns that AI advancements may impact traditional job opportunities.