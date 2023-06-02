This Android Malware Is Stealing All Your Data — How To Detect And Protect Your Smartphone

A recent revelation by cybersecurity firm ESET has left many Android users shocked. They discovered that the popular Android screen recording app ‘iRecorder - Screen Recorder’ has been secretly spying on users, stealing sensitive data, and conducting unauthorised surveillance. ESET’s security researcher, Lukas Stefanko, explained in a blog post that the app was initially clean but became infected with a malicious code called ‘AhRat’ through an update. This code allowed the app to access and control users' data, including recordings, documents, web pages, media files, and more, through an encrypted link.

As a result of this discovery, the app has been removed from the Google Play Store. However, users who had already downloaded the app and updated it in 2022 may still have malware on their Android phones.

If you are one of those users and suspect the presence of malware on your phone, here are some signs to look out for. If you notice any of these signs, it is recommended to delete the application immediately.

Signs that your Android phone may be infected with the malware:

Slow performance: If your smartphone frequently lags, slows down, or takes longer to operate any application, it could indicate a malware infection. In such cases, it is important to review your downloaded apps and promptly uninstall any unfamiliar ones.

Overheating: While it is normal for smartphones to heat up during charging, it is not normal for them to heat up while idle or unplugged. Check for any unknown applications or unusual settings that might be triggering malware on your phone.

Reduced battery life: Over time, it is expected for a phone's battery life to decrease with extended use. However, if your phone's battery discharges rapidly after a short period of usage, it could be a cause for concern. Monitor your battery usage and check for any suspicious apps on your phone.

Factory reset (only if necessary): If you do not find any suspicious apps or signs of malware but your phone continues to behave strangely, a last resort option could be to reset your phone. Keep in mind that a factory reset will erase all data and apps, so it is advisable to back up your information beforehand.