topStoriesenglish2616962
NewsTechnology
TECH NEWS

This Android Malware Is Stealing All Your Data — How To Detect And Protect Your Smartphone

iRecorder app, which was earlier free of any malicious feature, was introduced with a malicious code in 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • iRecorder was launched in 2021 without any malware.
  • Malware was reportedly introduced in the app in 2022.
  • Androids infected with malware show certain signs.

Trending Photos

This Android Malware Is Stealing All Your Data — How To Detect And Protect Your Smartphone

A recent revelation by cybersecurity firm ESET has left many Android users shocked. They discovered that the popular Android screen recording app ‘iRecorder - Screen Recorder’ has been secretly spying on users, stealing sensitive data, and conducting unauthorised surveillance. ESET’s security researcher, Lukas Stefanko, explained in a blog post that the app was initially clean but became infected with a malicious code called ‘AhRat’ through an update. This code allowed the app to access and control users' data, including recordings, documents, web pages, media files, and more, through an encrypted link.

As a result of this discovery, the app has been removed from the Google Play Store. However, users who had already downloaded the app and updated it in 2022 may still have malware on their Android phones.

If you are one of those users and suspect the presence of malware on your phone, here are some signs to look out for. If you notice any of these signs, it is recommended to delete the application immediately.

Signs that your Android phone may be infected with the malware:

 Slow performance: If your smartphone frequently lags, slows down, or takes longer to operate any application, it could indicate a malware infection. In such cases, it is important to review your downloaded apps and promptly uninstall any unfamiliar ones.

Overheating: While it is normal for smartphones to heat up during charging, it is not normal for them to heat up while idle or unplugged. Check for any unknown applications or unusual settings that might be triggering malware on your phone.

Reduced battery life: Over time, it is expected for a phone's battery life to decrease with extended use. However, if your phone's battery discharges rapidly after a short period of usage, it could be a cause for concern. Monitor your battery usage and check for any suspicious apps on your phone.

Factory reset (only if necessary): If you do not find any suspicious apps or signs of malware but your phone continues to behave strangely, a last resort option could be to reset your phone. Keep in mind that a factory reset will erase all data and apps, so it is advisable to back up your information beforehand.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!