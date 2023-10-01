New Delhi: In a strange occurrence, an Apple India service center awarded a man from Bengaluru Rs 1 lakh in compensation after they allegedly damaged his laptop. The man had a 13-inch iPhone. The individual has been identified as 30-year-old Frazer Town resident Awez Khan.

In October 2021, he purchased an iPhone 13 with a one-year warranty. A few months later, he began having problems with the speaker and the battery. He sought assistance at the Indiranagar service center in August 2022.

Awez was informed that the problem could be resolved and that he would receive his phone back in a week. After a short period of time, he received a call letting him know the problem had been resolved and inviting him to pick up his iPhone.

The iPhone was still not working properly when he went to the service center to pick up his phone. The support center promised to have another look at the gadget. They took two weeks, though, to reply to Khan.

Later, he learned that the device's exterior mesh had a glue-like substance on it. The one-year warranty would not cover correcting the problem either.

The man sent a legal notice in October 2022, but he never heard back. The man complained to the neighborhood district consumer complaints redressal commission in December.

After hearing his arguments, a city consumer court recently ordered Apple to pay him Rs 79,900 in damages and an additional Rs 20,000.