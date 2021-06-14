THIS BSNL plan offers 3 months validity and 3GB data in just Rs 94

Bharatiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a recharge plan during lockdown which will give 100 minutes to the user for a full 90 days. This can be used for calling on any other network.

Once you have used the free 100 minutes, the user will have to pay the normal charges for calling. Along with this, 3 GB of data has been given in it, which can further be used for 90 days.

Notably, the 3 GB data available is not per day. This BSNL recharge plan can be availed at Rs 94. In this plan of Rs 94 of BSNL, the user is also given a PRBT default tune free of cost for 60 days. PRBT is a caller tune, in which the caller gets to hear the default tune on your phone.

It is important to note that the caller tune facility is only for existing BSNL customers. BSNL users with new connections cannot avail this caller tune facility.

Unlike other data plans, BSNL's plan comes with only 94 Validity of 90 days and it is available at Rs 94. This plan of BSNL is great for users who use less data. In this plan, the user also gets rid of the hassle of recharging every month.

