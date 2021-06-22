THIS BSNL plan offers 90 days validity and more internet data at cheaper rate

Bharatiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) comes with several attractive recharge plans for customers. One of them includes a Rs 499 plan which comes with a validity of 90 days and it is a little cheaper than the competitors.

BSNL Rs 499 prepaid plan

The cost of a 90 days plan of BSNL is Rs 499. In this plan, customers are given 2 GB data daily and the total data given is 180GB. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are given on all networks in the plan. Apart from this, services like BSNL Tune and Jing are provided for free.

BSNL's plan is cheaper by almost about Rs 100 and about 105GB more data is available. In such a situation, if you do not have trouble with the daily data limit, then you can recharge your BSNL number without thinking about anything else.

BSNL had earlier come up with a recharge plan during lockdown which will give 100 minutes to the user for a full 90 days. This can be used for calling on any other network.

Once you have used the free 100 minutes, the user will have to pay the normal charges for calling. Along with this, 3 GB of data has been given in it, which can further be used for 90 days.

Notably, the 3 GB data available is not per day. This BSNL recharge plan can be availed at Rs 94. In this plan of Rs 94 of BSNL, the user is also given a PRBT default tune free of cost for 60 days. PRBT is a caller tune, in which the caller gets to hear the default tune on your phone.

