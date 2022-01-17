THIS BSNL work from home plan offers 5GB daily data for 84 days: Check details here

New Delhi: When the pandemic struck two years ago, work from home data contracts were created for people who were stranded at home. Work-from-home plans are still applicable two years later, as some people continue to work from home due to new virus types. BSNL offers one of the most popular work from home plans, which includes 5GB of daily bandwidth for 84 days. Users who aren't searching for speed can go for the Rs 599 prepaid plan, which comes with plenty of data and validity.

BSNL Work from Home STV 599: The BSNL Special Tariff Voucher (STV) provides unlimited free voice calls and national roaming, which includes the MTNL roaming areas of Delhi and Mumbai. The plan also includes unlimited data until the daily data restriction of 5GB is reached. The speed is decreased to 80 Kbps if the 5GB limit is met. In addition, the package includes 100 free SMS each day to any network, including MTNL. The plan has an 84-day validity period. CTOPUP, BSNL's website, or self-care activation can all be used to activate STV 599.

BSNL also offers a Rs 251 work-from-home prepaid plan. This plan includes 70GB of data for a period of 30 days. This plan is data-only, therefore those who want to utilise the calling or SMS features will have to recharge separately. It also offers a Rs 151 work-from-home prepaid package with 40GB of data and a 30-day validity period. These programmes are available to all recharge consumers across India. Recharges are available through the BSNL online recharge platform, My BSNL App, Retailer, and other third-party sites.

In the meantime, Vi is offering two prepaid plans for Rs 298 and Rs 418. These work-from-home plans come with 50GB and 100GB of data, respectively, for 28 and 56 days. Access to Vi Movies and TV is one of the extra features. Jio's work-from-home plans cost Rs 181 and Rs 241, respectively, and include 30GB and 40GB of data. Jio also offers a Rs 301 prepaid plan for work from home that includes unlimited 50 GB of internet for 30 days. Jio's work-from-home options are data-specific. Users who want to use data coupons to gain calling or SMS perks can do so.

Live TV

#mute