New Delhi: At a graduation ceremony in a US college, thousands of students wore a gown and a cap, but one unusual-looking "student" drew everyone's attention.

According to Fox7, Francesca Bourdier recently graduated from the University of Texas in Austin, but she wasn't alone in accomplishing the feat; her lovely pet cat, Suki, also joined the fresh graduates after taking online classes with her owner.

Ms Bourdier took to social media to share heartwarming photos of herself and her four-legged companion suited up for the graduation ceremony. "My cat attended every single lecture I had, so we will BOTH be graduating from THE University of Texas at Austin together," she said in the post.

The Instagram post has gone viral since it was shared. Several internet users appreciated Suki's recent accomplishment and lovely graduation dress. "Congratulations to you both," the institution said in response to her message.

“Only here because I saw you two on the news and I myself am a crazy cat lady who's obsessed with this entire situation,” a user wrote. Another said, “Ended up in my feed via a different account and had to come find the original. This made my day! Congratulations!” “This is the cutest and most original thing I've seen in awhile! Congratulations to both of you!!” added third.

Ms Bourdier revealed to Fox7 that the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to spend the majority of her undergraduate experience at home. "I spent the majority of the time at my apartment, with my cat next to me. She seemed to want to listen in on my Zoom lectures whenever I had them on, and she would always sit near my laptop "She stated.

Ms Bourdier went on to say that when graduation day approached, she remembered Suki's dedication and considered including her in the ceremony. "She's (Suki) just my special graduate," she told the news site.

She also explained that with a simple online search, she was able to buy Suki her own cap and gown that almost perfectly matched. She expressed a desire to make her cat an honorary member of the University of Texas spring 2022 graduating class. Ms Bourdier, on the other hand, stated that while Suki did not obtain a graduating degree, she was pleased to discover her at every milestone that led to that day.