MiHoYo

This company has iPhones, iPads and PS5 for its employees, know more here

Everyone likes to get rewarded, and what if we tell you that there is a company which has rewarded its employees with goodies such as iPhones, iPads, PlayStation 5! It sounds like a dream but it is real. Chinese game development company MiHoYo has rewarded its employees for their performance in 2020 with gaming consoles and popular gadgets.

According to a report from DNA India, MiHoYo, a Chinese game development company which is known for its popular open-world action role-playing game Genshin Impact has gifted gaming consoles, graphics card, phones and tablets to its employees. These gifts include Play Station 5, Nintendo Switch, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad. The gifts are distributed with the help of a lottery system.

A Twitter user Daniel Ahmad has thrown light on this matter. He wrote, "MiHoYo, the developers of Genshin Impact, held their annual employee meeting where they away a bunch of electronics to employees in a lottery. Essentially a thank you for the successful year the company had."

The MiHoYo employs around 1500 people and has distributed gifts to all the workers. Daniel revelled that " MiHoYo gave away these items to all employees, but due to limited stock they employed a lottery." 

