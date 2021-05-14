THIS Reliance Jio pack will offer free 300 minutes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has come up with special offers for JioPhone users amid the pandemic as it plans to give free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month to all the JioPhone users.

The users will get 10 minutes of free outgoing calls every day and it will be valid for the entire pandemic.

Besides that, the company further announced that with every recharge, users will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free.

This development comes right after Reliance announced the launch of its New JioPhone 2021 in India. The company has also come up with three plans for old and new Jio phone users.

The Rs 749 plan is there for the old users and it gives 12 months of unlimited voice calls, unlimited data (2GB high-speed data per month). In addition to that, the company also introduced a plan worth Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,499 for the new users.

