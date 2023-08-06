trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645229
This Startup Fired 18 Employees But Extended Support in Finding New Jobs - Twitterati Reacts

Co-founder Jain went on to say that the corporation understands the laid-off workers' plight and has faith in their capacity to succeed elsewhere.

New Delhi: Sambhav Jain and Kush Taneja's Bengaluru-based finance app Fam announced the termination of 18 employees, citing a shift in emphasis from hyper-growth to sustainability. However, the owners have stated that they are willing to help the impacted employees find other employment.

Jain acknowledged the hardship of parting ways with individuals in a tweet, particularly at a people-first company like Fam where strong emotional ties are present. He emphasised that while having established a devoted workforce and being proud of them, the company's new orientation precluded them from providing positions that may foster personal development.

Taneja also expressed his regret at the layoff on Twitter while thanking the departed team members for their services. If potential employers were looking for talented people to join their teams, he asked them to get in touch.

The founders' appeal, meanwhile, was met with conflicting reactions, with some Twitter users rejecting the company's assertion that it puts "people-first" when it makes use of layoffs.

One commenter asserted that if a business appreciates its workers, it wouldn't fire them in trying circumstances. A different user expressed doubts about expecting passion from a group that could be fired for no fault of their own.

Despite these complaints, a number of recruiters showed interest in the laid-off workers. One recruiter expressed optimism in Fam's fortitude and provided potential prospects.

