THIS Twitter feature informs everything about Covid-19 vaccine on user timelines

Microblogging platform Twitter has now come out to contribute in making people aware of the COVID-19 vaccine and push people towards the vaccination.

The Twitter prompt appears on top of the timeline in a box. “As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country. This week you’ll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts,” Twitter said in a tweet.

This prompt will appear on Twitter on its Android and iOS apps and the shape of the box is quite big as it can take half of the phone's screen. The name of the box is “Covid-19 Vaccines: Know the facts”.

To know about the COVID-19 vaccines, one needs to tap on the link in the card and then you will be redirected to a Twitter events page which will further inform you about the company’s collated information on the vaccine from reliable sources.

The page informs about several queries regarding the COVID-19 vaccine which includes vaccine effectiveness, potential side effects, different vaccines and variants, advice for pregnant people, getting multiple vaccines at once, and more.

After that, one can see various tweets from resources like the World Health Organisation informing about the different COVID-19 vaccines.

This Twitter feature comes in the aftermath of India’s next vaccination drive which initiates from May 1 for people aged between 18 and 45.

