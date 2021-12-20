THIS WhatsApp feature will make your chat life simple, here’s how

New Delhi: Isn't WhatsApp an extremely user-friendly instant messaging app? Everything appears to have been delivered to users on a plate, from sending photographs, files, and video messages to video calling and more with only a few touches. What if you had a rapid reply option on WhatsApp? The quick reply feature is available, but only for Business accounts. WhatsApp Business adds additional features and capabilities to help businesses manage customer discussions more effectively.

One of the first significant features for the business platform was "Quick Replies," which lets you re-use commonly sent messages by sending them quickly using keyboard shortcuts. You can use this functionality to build shortcuts for the messages you send to your clients, the most common of which are speedy answers. Graphics and videos in the form of media messages can be used.

How to set quick replies?

-Users of the WhatsApp Business app can send rapid replies. In your app, go to More Options, then Business Tools.

- There, select Quick responses and then Add.

- While tapping on the Message option, you can compose your message or rapidly respond to a media message. It's worth noting that you can't send media files as a rapid reply in WhatsApp's Web or Desktop editions.

- Then tap Shortcut to create a keyboard shortcut for quick replies, and then 'Save' it.

How to send a quick reply to your client?

To make it easier to communicate with your clients, the WhatsApp Business app produces short replies based on the information in your business profile. You can respond with a short message that contains your hours, address, or even your entire profile. To transfer media files, simply open a chat, tap on the message text box, and write '/', or tap on the attach symbol and then rapid reply.

WhatsApp is launching a new entry point that will show all of the shortcuts created in WhatsApp Business Settings. According to WABetaInfo, a new shortcut has been added to the chat share action menu. However, it is not limited to iOS users; beta testers on Android who are running the current WhatsApp Business beta may notice the same shortcut in the same location.

