Whatsapp update

THIS WhatsApp feature will now show bigger photos and videos in chats

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with an update that brings a bigger view of photos and videos in chats. It basically means that this feature will help in showing the photos and videos sent in chats in a bigger format.

In a tweet, WhatsApp has revealed more about this feature and its functioning. Generally, photos sent on WhatsApp come across as cropped and one needs to open it to view the full image. The new update will bring WhatsApp to display the entire photo within the chat itself which will further not let you see a cropped picture. Even videos will appear in a bigger format.

Last month, WhatsApp came up with this feature for iOS users with the update version 2.21.71 in the App Store. Now the update is available for all WhatsApp users.

Even Twitter recently initiated testing a full view photos feature on the timeline. 

