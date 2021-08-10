THIS WhatsApp feature will stop people from adding you to unknown groups

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has come up with a new feature that stops people from adding you to a new group without your permission. It is an amazing platform to stay connected and especially during pandemic, it has helped a lot in keeping friends and family together.

But sometimes, this platform is misused and you are added to unnecessary groups with people having malicious intentions and sometimes you are added to the group to sell products or promote services. This is very annoying as you are being added to that particular group without your consent. The most unique way to get out of the group is via a filter that will eventually prevent strangers or anyone from adding you to an unknown group.

WhatsApp has come up with several changes in the group chat settings and you can easily secure your privacy. With the help of this setting, you will not be able to add any user to the group without your permission. This feature has been made available by WhatsApp for Android users and iPhone users. This setting allows users to set who can add you to groups and, by default, the setting is set to ‘Everyone’, which means that anyone with your phone number can add you to the group.

Notably, when you change the setting, group admins can provide you an invite link that can prompt you to join the group.

Here’s how to avoid random people from adding to a WhatsApp group:

Click on the three dots in the top right corner of the screen. Click on the Settings option and then tap on Account. Click on Privacy > Groups. The default setting is likely to be set to ‘Everyone’. Choose from three options – ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’, and ‘My Contacts Except’ The ‘Everyone’ option allows any user with your phone number to add you to a group without your permission. The ‘My Contact’ option only allows users to add you to groups whose numbers you have saved in your contact list. Whereas the last option ‘My Contacts Except’ lets you choose who can add you to groups by allowing you to further filter and remove contacts that you don’t want to be added to a group.

