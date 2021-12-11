हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
YouTube

THIS YouTuber got millions of views through videos, here’s how

He has his own YouTube channel, 'Badge 99,' which currently has 8.19 million subscribers.

THIS YouTuber got millions of views through videos, here’s how

'Dreams come true when passion finds its path,' they say. Meet Bharat Singh, a.k.a. Badge 99, who is well-known on the internet. Online gaming has become a craze these days, and yes, Generation X is accustomed to it. Many people have become famous as a result of their social media gaming videos. YouTube is the ideal place to do all of these things.

Bharat Singh, nicknamed Badge 99, is a popular YouTuber who is also a young, dynamic, and multi talented gamer. He has his own YouTube channel, 'Badge 99,' which currently has 8.19 million subscribers and is growing by the day. He is also a Free-Fire player with millions of views and likes on his videos.

According to a report, Bharat Singh is a 21-year-old player who aspires to pursue a career in online gaming. He has been interested in playing internet games since he was a child. His curiosity and zeal wouldn't let him sit still, so on January 8, 2016, he launched his YouTube account. He preserved the channel name 'Badge 99' because the number 99 has always been his favourite since he was a child.

Bharat Singh's YouTube channel was created with the intention of entertaining others. He also wants to set an example for future gamers by telling their parents that gaming can be a lucrative career if done with pure enthusiasm and effort. "I want to be an entertainer who can make you happy every day through games," he says. Gaming is my passion, and I have put in a lot of effort to achieve it. I want to teach newcomers that if you have the desire to succeed in gaming and are willing to work hard for it, no one can stop you from becoming renowned. So, the real slogan is hard labour!"

Bharat Singh has said that he will be making his OTT debut in one of the main parts. He is an excellent actor and thus has a perfect opportunity to make his OTT debut. Bharat is currently working hard on his YouTube 10 Million Diamond Play Button. 
 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YouTubeYouTuberYouTube viewsBadge 99
Next
Story

Want to schedule WhatsApp messages? Here’s how to do it

Must Watch

PT10M2S

Saryu Nahar National Project inaugurated today - Badhir News