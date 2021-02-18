Those above 50 years will get Covid-19 vaccination from March, can self-register on CoWin app

The Covid-19 vaccination drive is on and its third phase is scheduled to start in March. The self-registration for the vaccine will happen in the CoWin app and people above the age group of 50 and those with comorbidities will be expected to participate in the vaccination drive.

As per the health ministry, the app will provide an option to the users to choose their date and location of the vaccination site and the beneficiaries will also be able to use the app to update their age from what is reflected on the last electoral roll.

The third phase of vaccination guidelines and suggestions are still under work as which comorbidities will come under the phase hasn’t been decided yet.

“It's a subject that is being deliberated amongst the topmost relevant experts of the country and we are taking opinion from relevant quarters within the country if required even from WHO. The expert committee is expected to give the guidelines soon,” said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

After the framing of guidelines, the registrations for eligible beneficiaries of the third category of vaccination are likely to be open soon on the CoWin app.

Currently, India has vaccinated over 94 lakh healthcare and frontline workers against coronavirus and coveted the third spot after the US and the UK. By February 20, the government has promised to give at least a single dose of vaccine to healthcare workers. The mop-up rounds will have to be finished by February 24 and for Frontline workers, the dates are March 1 and March 6, respectively.