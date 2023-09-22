trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665849
NewsTechnology
META

Threads Adds Switch Between Multiple Profiles Feature On Mobile

Users will need to long press on the profile icon in the bottom right to swap accounts on its mobile apps.

Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 05:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Threads Adds Switch Between Multiple Profiles Feature On Mobile File Photo

New Delhi: Meta's Twitter (now X) rival Threads has added a feature that will let users switch between multiple accounts without logging out on its mobile app. "Starting today, you can switch between multiple Threads profiles on mobile," the company posted on Threads from its official account on Thursday.

Users will need to long press on the profile icon in the bottom right to swap accounts on its mobile apps. They will need to tap on the “Add profile” option after the long press to add a new profile.

"First, press the profile tab and a menu will pop up. See your other logged-in Instagram accounts? Just tap “Add profile” to log in on Threads. Once you're logged in, long-press the profile tab again to switch between profiles.

And that's it -- post away," the company explained. This feature will make it easier for users to switch between work and personal profiles. Interestingly, Threads announced the feature on the same day when Facebook added the ability to add up to four additional personal profiles on the app.

Earlier this month, Threads rolled out a "keyword search" feature to more countries, including India, on both mobile and web -- which the company started testing in Australia and New Zealand last week.

Along with India, the company rolled out the feature in Argentina, Mexico, the UK, and the US. Meta said that it is "working on bringing the feature to other languages and countries as soon as we can".

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train