Threat for PUBG? Valheim- viking survival game creates history in 13 days of its launch

Valheim, a new title from survival games genre is breaking the records like never before. The game was launched on Tuesday (February 2). The game is developed by Iron Gate. The in less than two weeks of the period has sold two million copies.

The Viking survival game is developed by an indie studio of just five persons. The Iron Gate has thanked everyone for "all the messages, love, questions and thoughts."

The game has become a second-most played game of all Steam and seats at third position, just behind Counter-Strike: Global-Offensive. The game topped the Steam Top Sellers list during Valve's Steam Lunar New Year sale.

The game is not following the suits of Battle Royal game such as PUBG. The game is a Viking-themed survival game and is inspired by Norse Mythology is based on PvE (Player vs Environment) model. The most unique feature of the game is extremely simple gameplay mechanics and dynamic visual effects offered at every step. The game has interesting and immersive gameplay.

The game, although an early access survival game, has managed to gain an all-time peak of over 3,60,000 concurrent players on Steam in just 13 days. According to SteamCharts, the Valheim is more popular than many established titles such as Dota 2, Grand Theft Auto 5.

The most surprising thing is that the game has taken over the ever most popular PUBG on Steam. It took more than 90 days for PUBG to achieve the kind of popularity Valheim has got in just 13 days. It will really be exciting to see what Valheim has to offer in the upcoming time.

The Valheim is available on Steam for Rs. 529. The game is not supported by PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One or Xbox Series x consoles at present.

