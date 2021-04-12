हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TikTok most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in March despite India ban

With more than 58 million installs in March, TikTok became the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide last month, said a new report. TikTok was followed by Facebook which became the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide for March with more than 56 million installs, showed the data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger – all of which are part of the Facebook family of apps – rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Douyin in China at 11 percent, followed by the US at 10 percent, Sensor Tower said. The countries with the largest number of Facebook installs were — India at 25 percent, followed by the US at 8 percent. The other apps which made it to the top 10 in the overall list include Snapchat, Josh, Zoom, Telegram, and CapCut.

However, the data showed that Facebook retained the top position in terms of downloads from Google Play Store. ShareChat’s short video platform Moj also made it to the top 10 list of most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide from Google Play Store for March, according to Sensor Tower.

