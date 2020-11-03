TikTok signs deal with Sony Music to expand music library

Short video-sharing app TikTok said on Monday it had signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment that will give all its users access to Sony`s portfolio of music including global artists such as Beyonce, Martin Garrix and Harry Styles.

The deal will allow Sony Music to use TikTok`s platform, home to several viral internet trends and where emerging artists have garnered fans quickly, to promote its artists.

The partnership comes a day after the U.S. Commerce Department said it would "vigorously defend" an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned TikTok after a federal judge halted the action.

TikTok signed similar deals with UK-based non-profit Merlin earlier this year, in a bid to expand its music library and a multi-year partnership with Paris-based Believe, a music platform for independent artists, in July.