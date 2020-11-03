हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
tiktok

TikTok signs deal with Sony Music to expand music library

TikTok signed similar deals with UK-based non-profit Merlin earlier this year, in a bid to expand its music library 

TikTok signs deal with Sony Music to expand music library
Representational Image (Reuters)

Short video-sharing app TikTok said on Monday it had signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment that will give all its users access to Sony`s portfolio of music including global artists such as Beyonce, Martin Garrix and Harry Styles.

The deal will allow Sony Music to use TikTok`s platform, home to several viral internet trends and where emerging artists have garnered fans quickly, to promote its artists. 

The partnership comes a day after the U.S. Commerce Department said it would "vigorously defend" an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned TikTok after a federal judge halted the action.

TikTok signed similar deals with UK-based non-profit Merlin earlier this year, in a bid to expand its music library and a multi-year partnership with Paris-based Believe, a music platform for independent artists, in July.

Tags:
tiktokSonySony Music Entertainment
Next
Story

Facebook rolling out Dark Mode support on iOS --Here is how to check
  • 82,29,313Confirmed
  • 1,22,607Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M42S

DNA: What is the ‘intention’ of offering Namaaz in the temple?