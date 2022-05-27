Tomb of Sand wins International Booker Prize: Here’s how to get book online

New Delhi: Indian author Geetanjali Shree's novel Tomb of Sand has won the International Booker Prize. Shree became the first Indian author to win the prestigious award. For the unversed, Tomb of Sand was originally published in Hindi with the title ‘Ret Samadhi’. The book was translated into the English language by American translator Daisy Rockwell. Following the results of the International Booker Prize, many are now showing their interest in buying the winning book -- Tomb of Sand. The book is currently available on all major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as on leading online book stores.

"We are delighted to announce that the winner of the #2022InternationalBooker Prize is ‘Tomb of Sand’ by Geetanjali Shree, translated from Hindi to English by @shreedaisy and published by @tiltedaxispress," The Booker Prizes tweeted.

At a ceremony in London on Thursday (May 26), the New Delhi-based writer said she was “completely overwhelmed” by the "bolt from the blue" as she accepted her prize, worth GBP 50,000 and shared it with the book's English translator, Daisy Rockwell.

On Amazon, Tomb of Sand is selling at a 3 per cent at Rs 675. The original price of the book is Rs 699. On the other hand, Flipkart is offering an 8% off on the award-winning book.

The original Hindi version of the book Ret Samadhi is selling for as low as Rs 330 on Flipkart. The book has an MRP of Rs 399. On the other hand, the edition is selling at Rs 352 on Amazon.

Tomb of Sand Reviews

On Amazon, Tomb of Sand has received a 4.5-star rating. The book is ranked as the best seller in the Indian Writing category. On Goodreads, the novel has received a 4.1 rating with 149 votes. On Flipkart, the book receives a 4.6 rating.