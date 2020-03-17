Top 5 android games to play to keep away boredom during your coronavirus self-quarantine

The coronavirus emergency has hit the normal life of people across the globe were people are taking preventive measure like house quarantine and social distancing. The alarming situation has not only created tension among masses but it has also become a cause of boredom as all public places are closed in the wake of the coronavirus situation.

The government of countries which are affected by coronavirus have also asked people to opt for isolation. Thankfully the technology can come as a saviour during the time when you are into or planning to go for self-isolation.

Here's the list of top 5 games which you can download for free from play store and it will also keep you engaged during your isolation:

1. 8 ball pool

One of the most downloaded poll game on play store 8 ball pool can is a game which allows you to enjoy the pool table experience on your screen. It is one of the most downloaded games around the world. This game can be played against random players from around the world and it also allows higher-ranked players to play against similar ability opponents for greater stakes.

2. Subway Surfers

Only if you are someone who has never installed gaming apps on your phone you would be unaware of this very famous games. From kids to elders Subway surfer is fun for all game. It is a fast-paced game where the objective is to collect as many coins as possible all while avoiding oncoming trains on a subway. This addictive game keeps players entertained for a long time as they try to beat their high score.

3. Candy Crush Soda Saga

If you are a regular traveller using public transports like metros or trains there are high chances that you must have come across people playing candy crush saga on their phone. In the puzzle adventure game, you have to switch and match your way through magical gameplay. The new combinations and challenging game modes are brimming and there are over 140 unique levels which ensure continuous fun.

4. Ludo King

Ludo is definitely not a new game to us but its conversion from board to screen is easy-going fun. The classic game is modernised for phones and there are a variety of ways to play. Play offline against the computer or against family members. Or go online and play against different players around the world this game is a one-tap system to say goodbye to your boredom.

5. Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

If you are someone who doesn't enjoy playing light games and looking for something adventures you need not worry as we have a solution for you as well. The game which created a lot of abuzz because of its addictive nature installing PUBG on your mobile phone can get you so involved that you may forget about the existence of any such virus which has caused global tension. PUBG is an online Battle Royale game where 100 players locate their own weapons and defeat each other in this winner takes all showdown. Gameplay takes place on a remote island that is shrinking, which forces players into a smaller play zone. The graphics of the game is well designed and engaging.

Meanwhile, with all the fun and play you should not forget to keep yourself safe and take all the precautionary measures in the pandemic situation. Follow the guidelines, share it among your friends and family and fight the pandemic bravely.