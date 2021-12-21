New Delhi: State owned telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a host of offers for its prepaid customers. These offers are a combination of long term validity, high speed data and Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT).

Here's looking at top 5 BSNL Plans with long-term validity and high speed data

BSNL Rs 2,399 plan

BSNL's Rs 2,399 plan comes with a validity of 425 days.

It offers unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day, 100 SMSs per day, free PRBT with unlimited song change option, and free EROS Now subscription.

BSNL Rs 1,999 plan

BSNL's Rs 1,999 plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

It offers 600GB high-speed data (80Kbps after epiry of 600GB data), unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, free PRBT with unlimited song change option, and free subscription to Eros Now.

BSNL Rs 1499 plan

BSNL's Rs 1499 plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

It offers 100 SMSs per day and 24GB data for free.

BSNL Rs 397 plan (available in Goa and Maharashtra circles only)

BSNL's Rs 397 plan comes with a validity of 300 days.

It offers unlimited voice calls, 2GB high-speed data per day, 100 SMSs per day and PRBT for days.

BSNL Rs 999 plan

BSNL's Rs 999 plan comes with a validity of 240 days.

It offers unlimited voice calls and PRBT for 2 months.

