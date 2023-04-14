topStoriesenglish2594606
NewsTechnology
CHATGPT

Top Chinese PR Agency To Replace Copywriters, Designers With ChatGPT-Like Tech

Microsoft owns OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT which has become a rage worldwide.

Last Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 08:10 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Top Chinese PR Agency To Replace Copywriters, Designers With ChatGPT-Like Tech

Beijing/New Delhi: China-based marketing and public relations agency BlueFocus will replace third-party copy writers, designers, and short-term contractors to fully embrace generative AI like ChatGPT, the media reported on Thursday.

Ranked 11th among global public relations agencies in 2022 and first among its Chinese peers, BlueFocus has bet big on AI since securing Microsoft as a client, reports the South China Morning Post.

Microsoft owns OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT which has become a rage worldwide.

"The agency has also engaged with Chinese ChatGPT alternatives, including Baidu's Ernie Bot, for use in virtual character building and other digital marketing work," the report mentioned.

BlueFocus said earlier this week that it has access to ChatGPT through Microsoft's cloud service and is exploring how AI-powered Bing search can bring "new possibilities for outbound advertisers".

The agency has also applied for access to Alibaba Group's Tongyi Qianwen AI chatbot.

According to economists at Goldman Sachs, ChatGPT-like technology could replace up to one-fourth of current work, especially in office administration and legal services.

In India, global technology company Zoho's CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu recently expressed concerns on the potential impact of AI regarding the future workforce, saying that AI poses a serious threat to several programming jobs.

Referring to the conversational AI platforms like ChatGPT and others, Vembu said that he has been saying internally for the past 4-5 years that "ChatGPT, GPT4, and other AI being created today will first affect the jobs of many programmers".

Although there are positive uses of AI, he believes the complexity and depth of this technology are a concern.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?