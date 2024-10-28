Traffic Challans On WhatsApp In Delhi: Pay Your Challan Soon Via UPI With Just One Click; How to Pay Challan Online

Traffic Challans On Whatsapp In Delhi: The process of paying challans for traffic violations is about to become as easy as making payments while shopping online on e-commerce platforms. The Delhi government has now issued a tender to provide WhatsApp Business and an application programming interface for traffic rule-related challan.

So, Delhi’s transport department will soon start sending e-challan to commercial vehicle owners through WhatsApp. Currently, around 1,000-1,500 e-challans are issued daily.

Following this, the challan for violating traffic rules will be automatically sent to the violator's WhatsApp. This message will also contain a payment link. After this, users can use UPI or any other payment gateway to pay one or more challan directly from there.

According to the tender document, the service provider needs to develop a system through which the Transport Department can make payments directly via WhatsApp. These messages will be sent in both Hindi and English.

Furthermore, the new system will automate various notifications, including e-challan, payment reminders, due date alerts, payment receipts, and certificates. This automation ensures vehicle owners stay informed about pending dues, which is expected to improve compliance and reduce traffic violations.

Payments Can Also Be Made Via UPI

According to a report from the Times of India, an official familiar with the matter stated that this framework should be capable of sending messages in media formats such as photos, PDFs, and videos. This has been permitted by WhatsApp.

In addition to the WhatsApp payment option, challan payments can also be made through popular UPI apps like Google Pay, BHIM, and other platforms.

With the introduction of the new system, people will be able to pay their challan quickly and easily. The official further stated that after making a payment through one of these apps, a push notification will be sent every time a new challan is generated.

Goal To Resolve Pending Traffic Challans

This system will initially focus on traffic-related challan. The official said that since WhatsApp has a push message feature, it will continue to remind individuals that there is a pending challan.

Currently, people use the government’s transport e-challan website to pay fines. Another official said, "Many vehicle owners do not receive SMS notifications for challan for weeks. Once our system is developed, this problem will be resolved."

How To Pay Traffic Challan Online

Step 1: Open the website - echallan.parivahan.gov.

Step 2: From the drop-down menu under ‘Check Online Service,’ select ‘Check Challan Status

Step 3: Enter the required information, including your vehicle details and the captcha code provided.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get Details’ button to view your challan status.

Step 5: If there are any outstanding challans, click on the ‘Pay Now’ option.

Step 6: Choose your preferred payment method to settle the challan fees and note down the transaction ID for future reference after completing the transaction.