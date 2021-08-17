Transferring WhatsApp chat history from iOS to Android? Here’s how to do it

Facebook owned WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform for users. However, users are facing issues when it comes to transferring chats from iOS to Android. The chat history is not getting shared from their iPhones to new Android devices. This further means that you can lose out on important messages or images and videos received on the messaging platform.

But now WhatsApp has announced that it is currently working on allowing migrating chats from iOS to Android.

The chat migration feature is only available for beta testers now as it will take time to unveil for all the users An earlier tweet from WhatsApp head Will Cathcart revealed that the feature could be rolled out only for Samsung devices only.

In order to check if you have received the feature or not, visit the WhatsApp application on the iPhone and open settings. Check if there is ‘Move to Android’ option, then the feature is available for you.

The chat migration feature from iOS to Android came in July this year for the very first time. Earlier, the instructional videos showed that a cable connection between the two devices was needed to transfer chat history.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has come up with the ‘Payments Background’ feature that lets users add themed backgrounds to digital transactions done on the messaging platform.

The whole idea behind the Payments Background feature is to make a more personalised experience for the sender and the receiver by creating one more element of expression to monetary transactions.

Mainly for WhatsApp users in India, the Payments Background feature lets users add backgrounds to complement money sent on birthdays, holidays, or for gifts and travel.

