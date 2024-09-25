Advertisement
TRUECALLER

Truecaller Launches 'Auto-Block Spam' Feature For iPhone: Know What It Is And How It Works

The 'Auto-Block Spam' feature helps stop spam calls from reaching your phone by automatically blocking numbers identified by Truecaller as spam.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 07:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Truecaller Launches 'Auto-Block Spam' Feature For iPhone: Know What It Is And How It Works File Photo

New Delhi: Truecaller has rolled out a new feature for iPhones running iOS 18 called “Auto-Block Spam”. It is aimed at tackling the increasing problem of unwanted calls from scammers and telemarketers. The feature simplifies blocking these calls. The feature which was earlier available on Android has now been added to the premium options for iPhone users.

What is Auto-Block Spam?

The 'Auto-Block Spam' feature helps stop spam calls from reaching your phone by automatically blocking numbers identified by Truecaller as spam. Instead of ringing, these blocked calls will show up in your call log marked as ‘Fraud’ or ‘Scammer’. This handy feature is available only to Truecaller Premium users.

How Does Auto-Block Spam Function?

You can turn on Auto-Block Spam by going to the ‘Protect’ option in the app. This feature lets you automatically reject incoming fraudulent calls. Truecaller gives you the option to block either the ‘Top Spammers’ or ‘All Spammers’, helping you avoid unwanted calls without any hassle.

Premium-only perks

The Auto-Block Spam feature saves users from the hassle of manually dealing with spam calls but is only available to Truecaller Premium subscribers. Along with this, premium users enjoy benefits like priority customer support, an ad-free experience, and Live Caller ID on iOS.

AI Call Scanner

Earlier in May, Truecaller launched the "AI Call Scanner" for Android. This tool uses AI to detect spam calls, even those using cloned or synthesized voices. It’s designed to differentiate between human and AI-generated voices, helping users stay alert to potential scams and frauds.

