Truecaller rolls out 5 new messaging features: Details here

New Delhi: Truecaller has released new software updates that include urgent messages, smart card sharing, redesigned smart SMS, the option to edit sent chat messages, and the ability to alter the default view. With the functionality of the urgent message, you may use a custom notice to attract the receiver's attention for essential or time-sensitive messages. The urgent message will appear prominently on the recipient's screen, even if another app is open, and will remain visible until the recipient reads it.

Truecaller users can now customise the app's default design when it is first launched. It may be set as the default display with a simple long press on the Calls or Messages tabs. The app will revert to its default state the next time it is launched.

With the edit delivered chat messages feature, you can update/change the chat message even after the recipient has viewed it. When you edit a message, the words 'Chat (edited)' will appear. You can modify chat messages after they have been sent, however editing is only accessible for Truecaller Chat, not SMS.

Truecaller Smart SMS has the accessibility of any critical messages, which will be much easier thanks to smart filters such as purchases, deliveries, trips, bills, and so on, which have been overhauled and made more intuitive. Truecaller will display all important messages in chronological order. You can also narrow your search by top senders.

Smart Cards pack a lot of information onto a little, easy-to-read card. You may now share Smart Cards in the form of an image, so the information is easily viewable by anyone, whether or not they use Truecaller.

When you receive a crucial SMS, such as a transaction, ticket, or OTP, the discovery of any important messages will become much easier with smart filters such as transactions, deliveries, travel, bills, and so on. If you have a bill that you want to share with someone, you can now share the Smart Card as an image across any platform rather than sharing the plain text.

All the processing of messages is done locally on the user's device. Truecaller does not read SMS messages. Furthermore, no communication is sent from the user's device as a result of this procedure.

