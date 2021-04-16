हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Truecaller

Truecaller unveils enterprise solutions for businesses to improve call pickup rate

Truecaller on Thursday said it has introduced brand identity solutions as its premier enterprise offering. The offering allows businesses to verify their identity that increases consumer safety by preventing fraud and scam calls, a statement said.

Businesses can drive efficiency in their communications while improving call-pickup rates for genuine and important calls, it added.

Apart from the green Caller ID and green Verified Business badge, a verified business on Truecaller gets a verified tick mark icon and can lock their brand name and profile photo. This lets consumers know exactly which calls to trust. Importantly, consumers will continue to see the number of spam markings as usual and they retain the right to mark verified numbers as spam or block them completely.

“Truecaller enterprise has been set up with the strong intent of building solutions for businesses that will not just improve the efficiency of their communication but also provide significant value and safety to consumers in their day-to-day lives”, said Sony Joy, VP, and Head of Truecaller Enterprise.

 

