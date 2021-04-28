Truecaller update! Find Covid-19 hospitals near you on the app

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Truecaller joined the battle against the second wave of Covid-19 with the launch of its own Covid Hospital Directory for users in India. You can access the directory inside the called ID app.

According to Truecaller, you can get access to telephone numbers along with the addresses of hospitals that have been dedicated to Covid-19. You can easily filter out states in which you are looking out for a hospital.

The data is said to be sourced from government databases and that’s why Truecaller has placed a disclaimer saying that the app does not assure the availability of hospital beds.

Truecaller has launched this new feature at a time when Indians across the country are searching for Covid-19 hospitals, as the second wave of the coronavirus is proving to be way deadliner than the first one. Many are also on the lookout for life-saving Covid-19 essentials such as oxygen cylinders.

In Truecaller’s official press release, the company’s Indian MD Rishit Jhunjhunwala said, “We wanted to quickly introduce a simple directory of important numbers for Covid-related services. We have started with this hospital list and we're working to add more verified sources soon. This is one among the many ways we're helping with Covid relief efforts. We offer the support of the entire organisation and the Truecaller platform, for anyone that we can help.”

Besides Truecaller, tech platforms such as Twitter have previously rolled out a Covid-19 vaccine fact box aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the world’s largest social media platform, Facebook, is offering a host of resources via Community Groups on its flagship platform and WhatsApp.