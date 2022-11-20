Donald Trump is back on Twitter! Elon Musk restores former US president's Twitter account after opinion poll

Twitter today restored the account of former US president Donald Trump after a opinion poll by owner and billionaire Elon Musk received a majority of votes in support of account reinstation. Earlier today, Musk said that the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump will be restored as a majority of people voted in the favour of the decision. Musk has held a public opinion poll on Twitter in which he asked whether Trump's Twitter handle should be reinstated or not as he gave two options to people - YES and NO. Now, a majority of Twitteratis have voted in support of the reinstation of Trump's account. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Twitter Musk.

Musk had also informed that the Trump poll was getting around one million votes per hour. He informed that the opinion poll was seen by 134 million people worldwide. The poll received a total of 15,085,458 votes and 51.8 per cent voted in the favour of Trump while 48.2 per cent voted against it.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv November 20, 2022

Trump was permanently suspended from the social media site in January 2021, just days after the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.

Hours after the poll result, Twitter restored Donald Trump's account. Musk first said in May he planned to reverse the ban on Trump. On the other hand, Trump said that he had no interest in returning to Twitter despite a majority of people voting in the favor of reinstating his account.

"I don't see any reason for it," said Donald Trump. He said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well."

Trump, who on Tuesday (November 15) launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, praised Musk and said he had always liked him. But Trump also said Twitter suffered from bots, fake accounts and that the problems it faced were incredible.

If Trump returned to Twitter, the move would raise questions about his commitment to Truth Social, which launched on Apple’s App Store in February and Google’s Play Store in October. Trump has some 4.57 million followers on Truth Social.

