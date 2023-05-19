topStoriesenglish2610220
Twitter Allows Users To Upload Videos Up To 2 Hr, Elon Musk Announces

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Thursday announced that the verified members of the microblogging site will now be able to upload 2-hour long videos. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!"

According to TechCrunch, a US-based Tech portal, Twitter has made changes to its paid plan and has expanded the previous 60-minute limit to two hours. The company also modified its Twitter Blue page and said the video file size limit for paid users is now increased from 2GB to 8GB. While earlier longer video upload was only possible from the web, now it's also possible through the iOS app. Despite these changes, the maximum quality for upload still remains 1080p, reported TechCrunch.

Soon after Musk announced the news, several social media users swamped the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, "Twitter is the new Netflix." Another user commented, "so cool! thanks for makin' this possible!"

"Welcome to Tweetube," a user wrote. Recently, Musk named Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO who will primarily focus on business operations. Musk who bought Twitter for USD 44 billion last year will continue to retain a firm grip on the company and will focus on product design and new technology.

He recently announced adding another update to Twitter allowing its verified users to have early access to encrypted messaging service. The update is currently available only for verified users.

