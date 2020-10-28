हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitter

Twitter back in India after outage of nearly an hour

After an outage of nearly an hour, Twitter is back!

In a relief to the people using the micro-blogging site Twitter, the website, that faced an outage of nearly an hour, was back. Users faced an issue as the website went down in India on Wednesday evening.

People faced the issue on both the website and mobile app (Android and IOS). The website went down at 8.01 pm and came back at 8.58 pm.

Asia has been affected mostly with major impact in Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar. In India, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Goa have been affected most.

People have faced issue in refreshing their feeds, accessing accounts and opening specific pages.

