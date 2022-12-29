Twitter back to life after suffering MASSIVE global outage

New Delhi: Twitter came back to life after suffering a massive outage globally, including in India, on Thursday.

Twitter suffered a major outage as signing in to its web version was difficult for a lot of users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in.

In the early hours of Thursday, when users attempted to access the microblogging service, they were met with an error notice.

Downdetector, which tracks website outages."User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet.

The outage occurred for the third time after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal.One of the richest men in the world and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has significantly decreased the platform`s personnel, introduced a paid membership service, and overseen divisive modifications to its moderation procedures.In the latest move, Musk has decided to reform Twitter policies and said that the new Twitter policy will follow and question science.

With ANI Inputs