topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
TWITTER

Twitter back to life after suffering MASSIVE global outage

Twitter suffered a major outage as signing in to its web version was difficult for a lot of users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 08:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Twitter back to life after suffering MASSIVE global outage

New Delhi: Twitter came back to life after suffering a massive outage globally, including in India, on Thursday.

Twitter suffered a major outage as signing in to its web version was difficult for a lot of users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in.

In the early hours of Thursday, when users attempted to access the microblogging service, they were met with an error notice.

Downdetector, which tracks website outages."User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet.

The outage occurred for the third time after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal.One of the richest men in the world and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has significantly decreased the platform`s personnel, introduced a paid membership service, and overseen divisive modifications to its moderation procedures.In the latest move, Musk has decided to reform Twitter policies and said that the new Twitter policy will follow and question science.

With ANI Inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America